China will expose McLaren's weakness,...

China will expose McLaren's weakness, says Boullier

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

LONDON: Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will expose McLaren and Honda's weaknesses more starkly than last month's season-opening race in Australia, according to Formula One team racing director Eric Boullier.Double world champion Fernando Alonso ran in the top 10 but failed to finish in Melbourne on March 26 while the Spaniard's new Belgian team mate, Stoffel Vandoorne, was 13th but last on the road." I can predict that we won't be as fortuitous with our pace, compared to our rivals, as we were in Australia," Boullier said in a team preview."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 13 hr SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Sun Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC