Casse-trained Classic Empire to run in $1-million Arkansas Derby on Saturday
The veteran trainer was hoping the champion three-year-old colt would run in three prep races leading up to the Derby on May 6. But Classic Empire was third in his only start of the season and last month required treatment for a back injury Casse figures was caused by a foot abscess the horse developed following a Feb. 4 race. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and last year's top two-year-old North American thoroughbred will run Saturday in the US$1-million Arkansas Derby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC