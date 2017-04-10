Casse-trained Classic Empire to run i...

Casse-trained Classic Empire to run in $1-million Arkansas Derby on Saturday

15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The veteran trainer was hoping the champion three-year-old colt would run in three prep races leading up to the Derby on May 6. But Classic Empire was third in his only start of the season and last month required treatment for a back injury Casse figures was caused by a foot abscess the horse developed following a Feb. 4 race. The Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and last year's top two-year-old North American thoroughbred will run Saturday in the US$1-million Arkansas Derby.

