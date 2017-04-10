Bottas ready to follow team orders in Russia
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas has said he will not hesitate to move out of the Briton's way if Mercedes employ orders in Russia on Sunday. Bottas, who has replaced defending world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, was instructed to relinquish his second place to Hamilton at the last race in Bahrain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Wed
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC