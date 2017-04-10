Bathurst 6 Hour: Sherrin Racing storms to pole

Sherrin Racing's brand-new BMW M4 smashed the Production Car lap record at Mount Panorama to claim pole for the Bathurst 6 Hour on Saturday. A flying lap from Grant Sherrin early in the half-hour session for the fastest 50% of the field this afternoon saw the latest BMW weapon storm to the top spot with a flying 2m25.487s lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.