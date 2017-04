Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance

Read more: The Washington Post

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 a.m. , qualifying, 4:45 p.m. ; Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m. ; practice, 11 a.m. ; Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FOX. Fast facts: Youngsters Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott continue to dominate the standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.