Aussie UFC star Rob Whittaker claims he has earned a shot at the middleweight title

Rising Australian star Rob Whittaker believes his seventh consecutive UFC victory has earned him a shot at the middleweight title after taking down veteran Ronaldo Souza.Whittaker has set his sights on champion Michael Bisping after sending a jolt through the middleweight division by stopping third-ranked Souza with a second- round onslaught in Kansas City. Robert Whittaker claims upset TKO victory A vicious head kick has helped the Australian earn a second round TKO of Brazilian Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in their UFC middleweight match-up.

