Anniversary of Clark's death spurs museum push
Fans, family and friends of Jim Clark, the Formula One great who died at Hockenheim on April 7, 1968, are in a race to raise funds for a new museum in his Scottish homeland as the 50th anniversary of his death approaches. Hundreds of thousands of visitors, including the late Ayrton Senna, have passed through a memorial room in the small Borders market town of Duns since 1969 but the plans now are for something bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC