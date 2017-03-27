Always Dreaming, Girvin get wins in Kentucky Derby prep races - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST
The field for next month's Kentucky Derby came into more focus on Saturday, when the Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming posted an impressive win at the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Sharp-trained Girvin prevailed in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Always Dreaming needed a big showing Saturday to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
