Alonso will miss Monaco to race in Indy 500
Fernando Alonso will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix after it was confirmed by McLaren that he will compete at the blue-riband Indianapolis 500 event instead. Alonso's absence for round six of the Formula One championship raises the possibility that Jenson Button, who remains under contract in an ambassadorial role for McLaren, could return for the Monte Carlo race on May 28. Alonso is in the final year of his three-season deal with McLaren and has said he will take a decision on his future during the summer break.
