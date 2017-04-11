Alonso embracing challenges of his 'Indy 500 adventure'
Fernando Alonso is on a personal "Indy 500 adventure" that is both a labor of love and ambition for the two-time Formula One champion. The Spaniard will attempt to run the Indianapolis 500 next month, and hopefully, some day, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
