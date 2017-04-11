11-year-old boy dies in karting accident at Alonso's track
The Spanish racing federation says an 11-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a karting accident at Fernando Alonso's track in northern Spain. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso said he was "devastated" by the news of the boy's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC