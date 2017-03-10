Young Wilson County racer William Hale expects big things this season.
Young Wilson County racer William Hale is preparing for a new season, and expects to benefit from the coaching of NASCAR veteran Willie Allen. Allen, of Bon Aqua, is a two-time defending track champion at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway where William will race this year, in addition to running a full schedule at Highland Rim Speedway.
