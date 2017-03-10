Young Wilson County racer William Hal...

Young Wilson County racer William Hale expects big things this season.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Young Wilson County racer William Hale is preparing for a new season, and expects to benefit from the coaching of NASCAR veteran Willie Allen. Allen, of Bon Aqua, is a two-time defending track champion at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway where William will race this year, in addition to running a full schedule at Highland Rim Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Fri RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Thu GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Thu Such Phart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 8 YouPharts 7
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Mar 4 Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC