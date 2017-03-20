Xfinity driver Ryan Reed steers into turn as role model
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Reed is out to follow in the footsteps of fellow Californian Kyle Larson, at least while at Auto Club Speedway. In 2012, in his first full season in the Xfinity Series, Larson arrived early for the NASCAR weekend in Fontana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|18 hr
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mon
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC