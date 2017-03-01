Williams out of final day of Formula ...

Williams out of final day of Formula One testing following Stroll crash

Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Williams have been forced to cancel their participation in the final day of testing following teenage rookie Lance Stroll's crash. The 18-year-old, who will become the second youngest driver in Formula One history at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month, sustained significant damage to his car following the incident on Wednesday.

