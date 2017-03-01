Williams out of final day of Formula One testing following Stroll crash
Williams have been forced to cancel their participation in the final day of testing following teenage rookie Lance Stroll's crash. The 18-year-old, who will become the second youngest driver in Formula One history at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month, sustained significant damage to his car following the incident on Wednesday.
