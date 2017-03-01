Whincup avoids penalty for Winterbottom clash

Supercars stewards have elected not to penalise Jamie Whincup after his mid-race tangle with Mark Winterbottom during today's first leg of the Clipsal 500. Triple Eight driver Whincup clashed with Winterbottom just several corners after the Prodrive Ford has completed its second stop, the contact sending Winterbottom into a spin and dropping him all the way back to 15th.

