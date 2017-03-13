Wayne Taylor Racing Sweeps All 36 Hou...

Wayne Taylor Racing Sweeps All 36 Hours Of Florida After Car-Killing Sebring Race

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Wayne Taylor Racing-a team beloved by sports car fans for zany off-track antics , but known to everyone else for taking on NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon as a teammate for Daytona-just won the combined 36 Hours of Florida, topping off a 24 Hours of Daytona win with a 12 Hours of Sebring win tonight. The 12 Hours of Sebring is notorious for being one of the most grueling, bumpy race tracks in existence, and much of the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship's cars seemed to revolt this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 4 hr End Phart 6
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Sat MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 17 Deserved Pharts 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC