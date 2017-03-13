Wayne Taylor Racing Sweeps All 36 Hours Of Florida After Car-Killing Sebring Race
Wayne Taylor Racing-a team beloved by sports car fans for zany off-track antics , but known to everyone else for taking on NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon as a teammate for Daytona-just won the combined 36 Hours of Florida, topping off a 24 Hours of Daytona win with a 12 Hours of Sebring win tonight. The 12 Hours of Sebring is notorious for being one of the most grueling, bumpy race tracks in existence, and much of the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship's cars seemed to revolt this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|4 hr
|End Phart
|6
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Sat
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 17
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC