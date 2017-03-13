Vinales insists Qatar MotoGP victory not a must
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales says the upcoming MotoGP 2017 season opener in Qatar is not a must-win race for him, despite his imperious pre-season form. Vinales was quickest in each of the four off-season tests since joining Yamaha from Suzuki, the Spaniard setting the pace in Valencia, Sepang, Phillip Island and, most recently, Qatar.
