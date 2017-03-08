Vettel insists Mercedes remain top do...

Vettel insists Mercedes remain top dogs despite Ferrari's successful pre-season

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Sebastian Vettel insists Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes remain the team to beat despite the Ferrari driver setting the fastest time of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona. Ferrari have been reliable and quick this winter as they bid to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 in which they failed to record a single victory and finished a distant third in the constructors' championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... 6 hr GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... 7 hr Such Phart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 5 World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Mar 4 Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC