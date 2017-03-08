Vegas clears way to add 2nd NASCAR Cup race
Tourism officials in Las Vegas will gather Wednesday to discuss a deal that could result in the city hosting an additional NASCAR top Cup series race starting in 2018. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's board of directors have scheduled a special meeting to discuss a race sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which already hosts a Cup race every year.
