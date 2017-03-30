Trail-Way Speedway announcer 'could r...

Trail-Way Speedway announcer 'could run the show'

Joe Mengel of Lititz, a longtime announcer at Trail-Way Speedway, died on March 2 at the age of 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

