Joe Mengel of Lititz, a longtime announcer at Trail-Way Speedway, died on March 2 at the age of 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trail-Way Speedway announcer 'could run the show' Joe Mengel of Lititz, a longtime announcer at Trail-Way Speedway, died on March 2 at the age of 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.