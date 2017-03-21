Toyota Australia keen on 86 racing se...

Toyota Australia keen on 86 racing series 'World Final'

Toyota Australia is hoping that the success of its domestic 86 Racing Series could result in the creation of a 'World Final' for the one-make series. The Toyota 86 Racing Series kicked off in Australia last year, the one-make series attracting capacity grids across its five rounds.

Chicago, IL

