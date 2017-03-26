Three arrested in alleged sex assault...

Three arrested in alleged sex assault of 8-year-old southern Colorado girl dating back to 2015

20 hrs ago

Three people - two men and a woman - have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old southern Colorado girl dating back to late 2015. Mario Dominguez, 26, and Victor White, 56, were the two men arrested in the case.

