Three arrested in alleged sex assault of 8-year-old southern Colorado girl dating back to 2015
Three people - two men and a woman - have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old southern Colorado girl dating back to late 2015. Mario Dominguez, 26, and Victor White, 56, were the two men arrested in the case.
