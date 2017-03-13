Takes a brawl to go mainstream: Busch...

Takes a brawl to go mainstream: Busch, Logano crew fight puts sport in the spotlight

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Kyle Busch had a gash on his forehead and blood running down his nose when he promised payback to Joey Logano. The two had a brief post-race pit road brawl that can be seen on TMZ, the "Today Show" and, really, just about anywhere.

