Surveillance video may shed new light on Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown

"I met with Vice President Pence... LARAMIE, Wyo. - The University of Wyoming men's basketball team has earned a postseason berth, as the Cowboys accepted an invitation on Sunday to play in ... - Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Sunday's Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sweeping all three stages of the race and passing Brad Kes... - Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Monday morning that she doesn't have "any evidence" supporting President Trump's explosive wiretapp... -- Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, kicking off the show with a col... -- Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said President Trump in recent meetings was "enthusiastic" about proposals to lower drug prices by having Medicare negotiate wi... -- Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said GOP members of the House should not "walk the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.