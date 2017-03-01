Stronghold Motorsports Forms Superteam to Take On Desert, Short Course Racing
Stronghold Motorsports has joined forces with HRT Motorsports and Coleman Motorsports to create an off-road racing super team. The Stronghold super team will compete in both short course and desert off-road racing.
