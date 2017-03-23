Stroll gets laps around Albert Park, but DNF in first F1 GP
Lance Stroll almost got to experience the full package on his first weekend in Formula One, hitting speeds exceeding 320 kph , clipping a wall, being handed a grid penalty and skidding through the gravel. All that was missing was the finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|8 hr
|JrPhartzz
|12
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC