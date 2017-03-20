Speedway builder Roger Penske among five new NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees
Roger Penske, who transformed the old Kaiser Steel site into Auto Club Speedway, is one of five new nominees for inclusion into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Twenty individuals are in the field for the Class of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|7 hr
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|12 hr
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Sat
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC