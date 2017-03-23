Sebastian Vettel edges out Lewis Hami...

Sebastian Vettel edges out Lewis Hamilton to win in Australia

Read more: South Wales Guardian

Sebastian Vettel has underlined Ferrari's championship credentials after beating Lewis Hamilton to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Hamilton led the opening phase of the Albert Park race, but lost out to Vettel in the only round of pit stops and finished 10 seconds behind the four-time world champion.

