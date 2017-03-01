Santa Anita statistics, horse racing notes
The race, at 1 1/16 miles on the main track, drew a field of seven, including Grade I Starlet Stakes winner Abel Tasman and Grade I Chandelier Stakes winner Noted and Quoted. Unique Bella, whose three victories have come by a total of 26 1/2 lengths, will again be ridden by Mike Smith.
