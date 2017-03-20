Road to the Kentucky Derby pocked with pot holes
This year's Road to the Kentucky Derby has been littered with minor injuries and, in the case of the brilliant Mastery, a condylar fracture of the left front ankle. There's a good chance Mastery, who recorded a 105 Beyer speed figure while winning Saturday's San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita by 6 3/4 lengths, was on his way to giving trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby winner.
