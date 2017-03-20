Road to the Kentucky Derby pocked wit...

Road to the Kentucky Derby pocked with pot holes

This year's Road to the Kentucky Derby has been littered with minor injuries and, in the case of the brilliant Mastery, a condylar fracture of the left front ankle. There's a good chance Mastery, who recorded a 105 Beyer speed figure while winning Saturday's San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita by 6 3/4 lengths, was on his way to giving trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby winner.

