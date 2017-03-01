Red Bull Racing RB13 - new F1 car for 2017 season
This is the Red Bull Racing RB13, the Austrian Formula 1 team's entry for the upcoming race season and its thirteenth car since its first joined F1 in 2005. Unlike McLaren-Honda's reveal, the livery on the RB13 remains largely unchanged from the RB12 before it.
