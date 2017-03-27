Red Bull heir enjoys jet-set life 4 y...

Red Bull heir enjoys jet-set life 4 years after hit-and-run

The Ferrari driver who allegedly slammed into a motorcycle cop, dragged him along the road and then sped away from the mangled body took just hours to find, as investigators followed a drip, drip, drip trail of brake fluid up a street, down an alley, and into the gated estate of one of Thailand's richest families. The prosecution of Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, however, has been delayed for close to five years.

