Rain helps Vinales take Qatar MotoGP pole
Spaniard Maverick Vinales will make his Yamaha debut on pole position after qualifying for MotoGP's season-opening Qatar Grand Prix was abandoned due to rain and thunderstorms. With standing water left by overnight rain and more storms building up, all action on the Losail track was cancelled for the evening with the starting grids for Sunday's race decided on combined times from practice.
