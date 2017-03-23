Racing: Murray Baker rates New Zealand Derby form highly and it points to Jon Snow
Wizard of Odds: Live Odds, Form and Alerts for all Racing Champion trainer Murray Baker knows what it takes to bring a New Zealand staying three-year-old over for the Australian Derby - think Mongolian Khan, It's A Dundeel and Nom Du Jeu - and rates this year's crop as good as any. Roche challenges Coates over top job War is declared at the very top of Australian sport and promises to get nasty as a movement begins to remove the president of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates who has held the post for 27 years.
