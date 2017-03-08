Racing driver Dario Franchitti admits he was an 'idiot'...
The four-time IndyCar champion was forced to retire after a 200mph crash left him with two brokena vertebrae, a fractured right ankle and concussion which damaged his brain and asked new drivers to be more careful. Racing driver Dario Franchitti has admitted he was an "idiot" for taking risks with his health during his career - and he has urged others not to make the same mistakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|3 hr
|YouPharts
|7
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Mar 4
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Feb 25
|LinkPharter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC