Racing driver Dario Franchitti admits...

Racing driver Dario Franchitti admits he was an 'idiot'...

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The four-time IndyCar champion was forced to retire after a 200mph crash left him with two brokena vertebrae, a fractured right ankle and concussion which damaged his brain and asked new drivers to be more careful. Racing driver Dario Franchitti has admitted he was an "idiot" for taking risks with his health during his career - and he has urged others not to make the same mistakes.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,601

