Pro-Am ends in dead-heat
Members of the Florida Amateur Driving Club joined Tim Tetrick in the winner's circle at the conclusion of the Pro-Am held on Saturday night Drachan Hanover held off Sing For Me George to win Pompano Park's Open Pace on Sunday night. 's $12,000 Open Pace on Sunday night , using a :26.4 finale to hold off the surging Sing For Me George, with Kevin Wallis in the sulky, to score by a neck in 1:52.
