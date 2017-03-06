Pro-Am ends in dead-heat

Pro-Am ends in dead-heat

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

Members of the Florida Amateur Driving Club joined Tim Tetrick in the winner's circle at the conclusion of the Pro-Am held on Saturday night Drachan Hanover held off Sing For Me George to win Pompano Park's Open Pace on Sunday night. 's $12,000 Open Pace on Sunday night , using a :26.4 finale to hold off the surging Sing For Me George, with Kevin Wallis in the sulky, to score by a neck in 1:52.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Sun World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Sat Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) Feb 26 Burger Phart 4
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... Feb 25 LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Feb 25 MorePhart 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC