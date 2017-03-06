Peter Brock's Dakar car destroyed in fire
A garage fire in Australia has destroyed the unfinished rally car that Peter Brock was supposed to take Peter Brock to the Dakar Rally in the late 2000s. The one-off Holden Adventra rally car was reportedly being prepared for a car show by Gold Coast-based car designer and builder Robert D'Ercole when a blaze started in an adjoining garage.
