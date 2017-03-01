No transition for Stewart-Haas Racing...

No transition for Stewart-Haas Racing after switch to Ford

Read more: Fulton Sun

The NASCAR team hasn't slowed since switching from Chevrolet to Ford. Kurt Busch captured the season-opening Daytona 500, and Kevin Harvick followed up by earning the pole for Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Chicago, IL

