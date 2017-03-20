Nico Rosberg: Mick Schumacher will ha...

Nico Rosberg: Mick Schumacher will have rough introduction to F3

Read more: AutoWeek

Reigning Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg believes Mick Schumacher will have a rough introduction to European Formula 3 this season. It's a fair assessment -- Rosberg knows what it's like to enter the upper echelons of racing as the son of a famous drive.

Chicago, IL

