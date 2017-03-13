Newman skips late pit stop, stuns NAS...

Newman skips late pit stop, stuns NASCAR field in Phoenix

Read more: SFGate

Ryan Newman gambled and skipped a tire-changing pit stop to move from seventh place to the lead and held on for the final two laps for a surprise victory in Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race. The 39-year-old Newman, who broke a 127-race winless streak, held off Kyle Larson , the second-place finisher for the third straight race.

