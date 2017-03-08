New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't...

New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us

There are 2 comments on the Star Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Thursday urged fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas. New Hampshire has hosted two top-tier NASCAR races a year for two decades, traditionally in July and September.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

458

Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
Leave it to Nascar,they should've given the race back to Fontana instead of Las Vegas,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
GivenPharrt

United States

#2 2 hrs ago
Race pharrt
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... 3 hr Such Phart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 5 World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Mar 4 Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) Feb 26 Burger Phart 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC