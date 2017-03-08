New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your back on us
The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Thursday urged fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas. New Hampshire has hosted two top-tier NASCAR races a year for two decades, traditionally in July and September.
Since: Jan 15
458
Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
Leave it to Nascar,they should've given the race back to Fontana instead of Las Vegas,
United States
#2 2 hrs ago
Race pharrt
