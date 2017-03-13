NASCAR exec: Racing in Austin hasna t been discussed

Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer, shut down any talk of the nation's top racing circuit going to the Circuit of the Americas road track in Austin. "We've not had any discussions with the track there and candidly don't plan to," said O'Donnell, who took part in Texas Motor Speedway's unveiling of its new racing surface Monday.

