NASCAR does not penalize Busch or Logano for Vegas fight

3 min ago Read more: WAAY

NASCAR has decided not to penalize Kyle Busch, Joey Logano of their crews for their post-race scuffle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR says the sport was built on the kind of racing that Busch and Logano did on the final laps of Sunday's race.

