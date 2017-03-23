MOTORSPORT: Oxfordshire's Formula 1 teams endure mixed results in Melbourne practice

Williams driver Felipe Massa is helped into his car during the second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft FELIPE Massa cut a frustrated figure after the first two practice sessions of the Formula 1 season proved a mixed bag for Grove-based Williams in Australia. But an electrical problem restricted the 35-year-old to six laps in the afternoon session, which saw him down in 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.