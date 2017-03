Motorsport Network upgrades new and improved F1 Racing magazine

Motorsport Network , the owner of Motorsport.com and Autosport.com, today confirmed that it was underlining its commitment to the world's leading Formula 1 magazine, F1 Racing , with an ambitious upgrade of the title across its digital and print editions. Motorsport Network , which recently opened new European headquarters in Richmond, London, continues to broaden its extensive portfolio of tangible motorsport media assets across digital and broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.