MOTORSPORT: Anything's possible this season, says Renault driver Jolyon Palmer
The cars will be bigger, heavier and more aggressive-looking this year following a series of changes to the technical regulation. They are expected to place a greater physical challenge on the drivers with lap times set to tumble by up to five seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Feb 25
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Feb 25
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Feb 25
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC