Motor racing: U.S. GP boss says F1 should own some circuits
U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport. The Circuit of the Americas co-founder and chairman whose Austin, Texas, track is the country's sole purpose-built F1 facility, told Reuters he would be happy to do a deal "at the right price".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|8 hr
|unveiled phart
|4
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 26
|JrPhartzz
|12
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC