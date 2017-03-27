Motor racing: U.S. GP boss says F1 sh...

Motor racing: U.S. GP boss says F1 should own some circuits

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport. The Circuit of the Americas co-founder and chairman whose Austin, Texas, track is the country's sole purpose-built F1 facility, told Reuters he would be happy to do a deal "at the right price".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... 8 hr unveiled phart 4
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 26 JrPhartzz 12
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC