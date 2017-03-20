Motor racing: Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Mercedes Formula One Car Launch - Silverstone - 23/2/17 Mercedes' Executive Director Toto Wolff during the launch Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff. The Austrian said in a preview for Sunday's Australian season-opener in Melbourne that Mercedes, the dominant team of the past three years, faced a big challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|9 hr
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|15 hr
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC