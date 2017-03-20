Motor racing: Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss

Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Mercedes Formula One Car Launch - Silverstone - 23/2/17 Mercedes' Executive Director Toto Wolff during the launch Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff. The Austrian said in a preview for Sunday's Australian season-opener in Melbourne that Mercedes, the dominant team of the past three years, faced a big challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.