Motor racing - Ricciardo handed grid penalty for gearbox change

12 hrs ago

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change. Formula One - F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 25/03/2017 Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia reacts as he walks down pit lane after crashing out of the qualifying session.

