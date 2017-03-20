Motor racing: Lowe joins Williams as technical head and shareholder
Paddy Lowe has joined the Williams Formula One team from champions Mercedes with immediate effect as chief technical officer and shareholder in the group, Williams announced on Thursday. The team did not say how big a stake Lowe had taken or where it had come from, with details expected to be made known at a later date.
